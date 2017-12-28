Blockchain moonshot for microcap Sterling Consolidated

Sterling Consolidated (OTCPK:STCC) announces plans for a decentralized international marketplace for O-rings called DiMo.

"We believe that, based on its highly fragmented structure with thousands of distributors and very few suppliers in Asia, the O-ring industry lends itself perfectly to utilization of the Blockchain and smart contract technology," says Sterling CEO Darren DeRosa.

Sterling has partnered with BlockchainDriven in its crypto efforts.

STCC closed up 179.% to $0.1397 yesterday before the announcement hit. Today's action could be interesting to say the least.

Source: Press Release