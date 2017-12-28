Eros pops after Amazon inclusion

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) soars after announcing that its streaming service is now available to Amazon Prime members for a subscription fee of $7.99.

"Eros Now's integration with Amazon Channels in the US and UK further empowers us to reach out to millions of subscribers and provide them with rich and compelling content, from movies to music to TV content," says Eros Digital CEO Rishika Lulla Singh.

EROS +15.82% premarket to $11.35. The 52-week high for shares is $16.90.

Source: Press Release