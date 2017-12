Macy's (NYSE:M) still looks attractive to Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey despite the strong run by the department store since Black Friday.

Telsey notes that Macy's only trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2 vs. 17.5 for the sector. A year of relatively easy sales comparables is also on the calendar for Macy's.

Macy's is kept at Market Perform by Telsey, but the price target is lifted to $28.