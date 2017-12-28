Bond bosses' best trades for 2018

via Bloomberg

Caution is the word at BlackRock, which manages $1.78T in fixed income assets. Move up in credit quality, and down in duration about sums things up. The team has no overweight recommendations in its 2018 fixed income outlook.

With inflation set to rise next year, TIPS are the place to be, says Fidelity's Ford O'Neil. 2018 will be year to protect the big gains of 2016 and 2017.

Goldman Sachs also sees inflation surprising on the upside, meaning a steepening in the currently very flat yield curve. Mike Swell and team are going short duration and buying steepeners. "Our highest conviction view is around a reintroduction of volatility."

“Europe just looks healthy,” says JPMorgan's Bob Michele. The biggest risk is a pickup in inflation, and a faster pace of Fed rate hikes than expected.

