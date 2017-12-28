J.B. Hunt Transport falls back after guidance update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT -1.9% ) trades lower after posting a guidance update.

The trucking company expects Q4 revenue of $1.90B to $2.0B vs. $1.91B consensus and Q4 EPS of $0.98 to $1.03 vs. $1.02 consensus. The company also anticipates operating income $145M to $155M for the quarter. Management used an effective tax rate of 37.6% in making the forecast.

Although the numbers were solid from J.B. Hunt, shares have already tracked higher over the last month on investor expectations for a strong quarter.