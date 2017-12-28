Energous competitor receives FCC approval

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) competitor Powercast receives FCC approval for its own at-range wireless charging transmitter. The approval came earlier this week alongside Energous' approval.

The Powercast transmitter can charge up to 80 feet away but only for small, low-power devices.

The company says power delivery rates improve with proximity. Power-hungry smartwatches and fitness bands should be charged within two feet and keyboard and mice within six feet.

Energous says its transmitter can recharge multiple devices within three feet. Energous received approval under the FCC’s Part 18 rules, which allow for higher-power operations that the Part 15 rule that Powercast was approved under.

Powercast hopes to have products out in 3Q18 with an initial price of $100.

Energous shares are up 25.4% .

Update: Post updated for timeline clarity.