Thomson Reuters issues neutral outlook on GameStop

Thomson Reuters issues an updated stock ratings report on GameStop (GME -0.2% ) factoring in the latest holiday quarter reads from analysts and data elements.

On the Thomson Reuters scale of 1 (worst) to 10 (best), GameStop earns a 4 compared to the specialty retailers average of 5.7 and S&P 500 Index average of 6.7. Last week, Reuters Thomson had a 3 rating on GME.

GameStop TR ratings by component: Earnings 4, fundamentals 3, relative valuation 10, risk 3, price momentum 1, insider trading 6.