A settlement between Steve Wynn and a former Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.2% ) employee struck in 2005 is making its way back into the spotlight as attorneys for Elaine Wynn push for access to related documents.

Elaine's attorneys maintain that the heightened focus on sexual harrassment could make the settlement terms relevant in her efforts to win the right to vote her ~9% stake in Wynn and sell shares at her discretion.

The years-long legal tussle between Steve and Elain heads to a courtroom in April.