FT: Game over for appraisal hedge funds?

In so-called "appraisal" cases, hedge funds look for gains by convincing Delaware judges (where most U.S. public companies are incorporated) that buyout prices for acquired companies were too low.

After a series of big wins - Dell, Dole Foods, and Cox Radio among them - hedge funds have raised more than $1B from investors in recent years.

Things could be about to change though after the Delaware Supreme Court earlier this year threw out an award related to the 2013 $24B acquisition of Dell. That's just the latest in a series of adverse rulings, with one investor telling the FT it's now "game over" for the appraisal suit strategy.

Among the hedge funds which had previously reaped appraisal-related rewards is Merion Capital. Among Merion's investors is Blackstone (NYSE:BX), whose hedge fund unit invested $200M in the $1B-plus fund.

Source: FT's Sujeet Indap