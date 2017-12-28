Minimal green seen in retail REITs in 2017

Among those retail REITs with more than $300M in market cap, just two have gained in 2017 (this analysis doesn't include dividends).

Leading the way is Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) with a 6% advance - but that's a gas station/convenience store chain, so should hardly count.

That leaves only Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR), which added 2.2% . Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was flat.

It's all red from there, with results ranging from Realty Income (NYSE:O) - down 1.3% - to CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), which fell 48.6% .

Other relatively strong performers: Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) -3.9% , GGP (NYSE:GGP) -6% , Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) -6.2% , Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) -6.4% .