Minimal green seen in retail REITs in 2017

Among those retail REITs with more than $300M in market cap, just two have gained in 2017 (this analysis doesn't include dividends).
Leading the way is Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) with a 6% advance - but that's a gas station/convenience store chain, so should hardly count.
That leaves only Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR), which added 2.2%. Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was flat.
It's all red from there, with results ranging from Realty Income (NYSE:O) - down 1.3% - to CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), which fell 48.6%.
Other relatively strong performers: Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) -3.9%, GGP (NYSE:GGP) -6%, Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) -6.2%, Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) -6.4%.
Bringing up the rear with CBL: DDR (NYSE:DDR) -42.2%, PREIT (NYSE:PEI) -37.5%, Kimco (NYSE:KIM) -27.5%, Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT) -26.5%, Brixmor (NYSE:BRX) -24.5%, Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG) -17%.