Minimal green seen in retail REITs in 2017

|By:, SA News Editor

Among those retail REITs with more than $300M in market cap, just two have gained in 2017 (this analysis doesn't include dividends).

Leading the way is Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) with a 6% advance - but that's a gas station/convenience store chain, so should hardly count.

That leaves only Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR), which added 2.2%. Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was flat.

It's all red from there, with results ranging from Realty Income (NYSE:O) - down 1.3% - to CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL), which fell 48.6%.

Other relatively strong performers: Simon Property (NYSE:SPG-3.9%, GGP (NYSE:GGP-6%, Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT-6.2%, Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC-6.4%.

Bringing up the rear with CBL: DDR (NYSE:DDR) -42.2%, PREIT (NYSE:PEI-37.5%, Kimco (NYSE:KIM-27.5%, Tanger Factory (NYSE:SKT-26.5%, Brixmor (NYSE:BRX-24.5%, Kite Realty (NYSE:KRG-17%.