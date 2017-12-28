Nevada casino gaming win down 2% in November

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue fell 2.3% Y/Y in November to $909M.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip fell 6% to $486M during the month. Downtown LV casino revenue was up 6.8% during the month.

Total slots revenue increased 3.6% to $627M during the month off a win percentage of 6.93% (down from 7.00% in October).

Games and tables revenue was down 13% to $282M off a win percentage of 11.7%. Football betting win jumped 64% during the month.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

