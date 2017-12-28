Apple faces another legal challenge, competitor brags about not throttling

A French consumer association filed preliminary legal complaints against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Epson for “planned obsolescence.”

French laws allow for fines of up to 5% of a company’s salary if found deliberately shortening product life to demand replacements.

The Apple complaint comes after the company admitted slowing older phones to “smooth” the performance of old batteries. The Epson complaint was filed in September and led to a prosecutor opening an investigation.

In related news, smartphone competitors HTC and Motorola say they don’t throttle CPU performance due to aging batteries.

