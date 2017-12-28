Amazon pulls YouTube from Fire TV ahead of deadline

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) disables the YouTube app on Fire TV ahead of the January 1 deadline.

Fire TV users will now see a prompt encouraging the user to open YouTube through a web browser.

Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) pulled YouTube from Amazon products including the Echo Show citing a lack of reciprocity since Amazon refused to stock its Nest and Chromecast products.

Chromecast devices and some Nest products recently appeared on Amazon, but the Cast products aren’t yet for sale and the Nest line isn’t complete.

