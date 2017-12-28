WSJ: Uber tenders 20% of shares to SoftBank (update)

The Wall Street Journal reports that Uber (Private:UBER) investors and employees tendered 20% of its shares to SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) ahead of today’s deadline.

Sources say SoftBank will limit its stake to 15% in the tender offer, which gives Uber a $48B valuation compared to its most recent valuation of $70B.

The tender offer expires at noon Pacific time so details could still change.

Previously: WSJ: SoftBank could buy up to 22% of Uber (Sept. 14)

Update with more details: As part of the deal, Uber’s board will add six directors including two from SoftBank. SoftBank will appoint Vision Fund head Rajeev Misra and will likely appoint Spring CEO Marcelo Claure or SoftBank Vice Chairman Ron Fisher.

SoftBank also pledges to invest at least $1B at Uber to offset investor concerns about the tender offer undermining share value.