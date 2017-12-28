LiNiu Technology soars after earnings

LiNiu Technology Group (NASDAQ:LINU) is up 120% after posting results for the first half of the fiscal year.

Due to the closing of VIP gaming operations by the company, revenue fell from $28.5M to $1.45M amid a corporate reset.

"During the first half of 2017, we concentrated on launching the LiNiu Network and creating awareness for agricultural customers and suppliers to utilize our new platform," notes LiNiu co-CEO Wang Shun Yang.

"As we move into 2018, we plan to further ramp up our efforts to drive customer awareness and traffic by establishing new relationships with larger online platforms." he adds.

