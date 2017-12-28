MoviePass owner up 15%

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) is up 15% to $6.19 on a strong volume. move.

Investors have swapped over 9M shares today compared to the 50-day average volume mark of 5M shares.

The debate over Moviepass is still focused on the business model and if the company will use its massive subscriber base to leverage a lower payout to theater operators or a slice of concession revenue.

HMNY traded as high as $38.86 earlier this year.

