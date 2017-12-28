Xplore Technologies updates insider selling, full-year guidance

Xplore Technologies (NASDAQ:XPLR) updates on recent insider selling following November’s CEO transition and reiterates its full-year outlook.

Multiple executives purchased 42,800 shares at an average price of $3.10 per share from November 14 to December 8. The execs include acting CEO Tom Wilkinson, VP of Marketing John Graff, and VP of Sales for Enterprise and the Americas Randy Denny.

Full-year outlook has revenue from $75M to $85M with gross margin from 28% to 30% and operating expenses between $23M and $25M.