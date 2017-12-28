Apple's apology letter to consumers includes $29 batteries

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) publishes an apology letter to customers for slowing down older phones to compensate for erratic battery performance.

The company is offering $29 replacement batteries for those with an iPhone 6 or later. The discount, which represents a $50 savings, starts in late January and ends in December 2018.

Apple will also add more battery health information to iOS to let users know when the battery begins to compromise performance.

