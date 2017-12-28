Empire Resorts works deal with largest shareholder

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) says that large shareholder Kien Huat Realty III Limited agreed to exchange a promissory note it holds with an outstanding balance of approximately $36.2M for ~1.38M shares of Empire common stock.

The exchange was based on the volume-weighted average price of Empire’s shares during the preceding 30-day period of $26.21.

The company says the exchange of the outstanding loan was a condition of a $20M loan Empire obtained from Bangkok Bank to support its efforts to develop Resorts World Catskills and the related development projects in Sullivan County, New York.

Source: Press Release