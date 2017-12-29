Legal marijuana arriving in California

The biggest legal recreational marijuana market in America is finally ready to open its doors.

Following the approval of Prop. 64, Californians will be able to the herb without a medical license starting on Jan. 1, with a 15% state excise tax - and additional state and local taxes - tacked onto every purchase.

California plans to eventually collect an estimated $1B in annual tax revenue from the industry.

