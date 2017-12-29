India likens cryptos to Ponzi scheme

India's finance ministry is the latest global regulatory body to caution about the risks of trading in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, saying the investments are like "Ponzi schemes."

Cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and and have no regulatory permission or protection in the country, according to the ministry, but it stopped short of announcing an outright ban or imposing any curbs.

Bitcoin -0.7% to $14,331.

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTCQB:UBIA, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:PRELF, OTCPK:BLKCF, OTC:CRCW, COINB, LFIN