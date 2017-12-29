2017 comes to a close

It's the last trading day of the year and investors are reflecting back on the big market events of 2017.

Highlights: Brexit negotiations and Catalonia, future of U.S. trade, unraveling of Dodd-Frank, tax overhaul, the U.S. economic boom and continuous records for stock indexes, crypto mania, media company M&A, net neutrality repeal, OPEC output cut extension, Paris and Iran deal pullout, GE's restructuring, Tesla talk, Korea tensions, the EU's war on tax avoidance and new Fed leadership.

Traders will also remember the bruising year for the dollar and the go-slow approach toward monetary-stimulus withdrawal in major economies.