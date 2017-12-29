U.S. crude highest since mid-2015

U.S. oil prices hit their highest since mid-2015 on the final trading day of the year due to an unexpected fall in American output and commercial inventories.

Crude futures are currently up 0.6% to $60.21/bbl, after hitting a high of $60.32 earlier in the session.

Since the start of the year, WTI has climbed around 12% , although the price rise from mid-2017 is much stronger, at nearly 50% .

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI