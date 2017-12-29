Futures up as 2017 comes to a close

Trade is expected to be relatively lighter than usual today, with the session marking the last trading day of the year. U.S. stock index futures are up 0.3% .

Some markets will close trade earlier than usual, as investors wave goodbye to 2017 and look ahead to what the New Year will bring for the markets.

U.S. crude is above $60/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1299/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.42%.

