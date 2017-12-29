Atara Biotherapeutics announces FDA clearance to initiate two Phase 3 clinical studies to evaluate Tabelecleucel in patients with EBV+PTLD

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) announces that it has received clearance from the FDA to initiate two Phase 3 clinical studies with tabelecleucel (formerly known as ATA129) in patients with rituximab-refractory Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+PTLD). The Company plans to initiate these studies imminently.

Tabelecleucel is Atara's off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy in development for the treatment of EBV+PTLD, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors.

Results are expected to be announced in H1 2019. Atara also plans to submit a Conditional Marketing Authorization application in EU during H1 2019.

The primary endpoint of the studies is the confirmed objective response rate, defined as the percent of patients achieving either a complete or partial response to tabelecleucel treatment after the initial tumor assessment showing a response.

Atara will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. EST.