Goldman Sachs says tax law to cut Q4 earnings by ~$5B

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) says it expects the new U.S. tax law will reduce Q4 and full-year earnings by ~$5B, although the impact may differ due to changes in interpretations and assumptions or guidance that may be issued.

GS says two-thirds of the reduction is due to the repatriation tax, with the remainder including the implementation of the territorial tax system and the re-measurement of U.S. deferred tax assets at lower corporate tax rates.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected Q4 earnings of $2.08B; GS is scheduled to report earnings on Jan. 17.