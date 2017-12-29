Digital Power +5.7% on annual meeting details

Digital Power (NYSEMKT:DPW) releases details about its annual shareholder meeting including the approved reorganization strategy and name change to DPW Holdings, effective at the close of business today.

The company says its December 31 balance sheet will include $2.5M in cash and securities, short-term debt of $4M, and conversion of Series C stock into common stock.

Digital Power shares are up 5.7% premarket.

