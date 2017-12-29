Airbus to upset Boeing's order lead?

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is trying to take the lead in its annual order contest with Boeing (NYSE:BA), lining up a spree of billion dollar deals to close out a year dominated by management upheaval and corruption probes.

Deals announced this week included confirmation of a record 430-jet order brokered by Indigo Partners, as well as 100 new orders from AerCap and China Aircraft Leasing.

Boeing reported 844 net orders up to Dec. 19 and is believed to be closer to the 900 mark now, while Airbus announced a total of 705 narrowbody jets since the end of November.

The French planemaker's surprise comeback depends on how many of its latest orders are net additions to the order book.

Previously: China Aircraft Leasing buys A320neos for $5.4B (Dec. 29 2017)

Previously: AerCap exercises A320neo options (Dec. 28 2017)