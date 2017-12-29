IBM, Priceline settle lengthy patent lawsuit

IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) resolve the patent lawsuit with a confidential settlement and cross-licenses to each other’s patent portfolio.

The patent case goes back to 2015 with the patents in question stretching back to the early days of the internet.

IBM accused Priceline (and its affiliates Kayak and OpenTable) of violating patents for the pre-World Wide Web online service Prodigy.

The patents related to app and ad displays based more on the user computer than the service’s servers.

In September of this year, a judge handed out a complicated split ruling in the case that likely led to the settlement.