Kforce updates guidance after tax legislation

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updates on the impact of the new U.S. tax laws.

The company says that it expects to record a one-time, non-cash charge in Q4 due to the revaluation of net deferred income tax assets.

The negative impact to net income from the revaluation is estimated to be between $6M to $7M or about $0.24 to $0.28 per share.

Kforce estimates that the effective income tax rate it will pay will be in the range of 25.5% to 27.5% for 2018 compared to approximately 38.0% for 2017.

