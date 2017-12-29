Avadel pharmaceuticals issues 2018 corporate outlook

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) announces its 2018 corporate objectives and financial expectations.

For 2018, the Company has set forth the following expectations:

Commercial launch for Noctiva during Q2 2018.

NDA filing for FT218 by end of 2018 and for AV001 in 2019.

Total Revenues expected in the range of $110M - $130M.

R&D and SG&A Expenses in the range of $40M - $50M and $85M - $95M respectively.

Avadel is progressing in enrolling patients for its REST-ON Phase III clinical trial.

2017 Total Revenues in the range of $165M to $175M and EPS at the top end of its adjusted EPS guidance of $0.25 to $0.35.