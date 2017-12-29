GW Pharmaceuticals submits MAA in Europe for Epidiolex in the treatment of LGS and Dravet syndrome

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) announces that it has submitted its Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Epidiolex (cannabidiol or CBD) as adjunctive treatment for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome, two highly treatment-resistant forms of childhood-onset epilepsy.

GW has received Orphan Designations from the EMA for Epidiolex for the treatment of LGS, Dravet syndrome.

The MAA for Epidiolex is supported by data from three Phase 3 safety and efficacy studies, each of which met their primary endpoint.