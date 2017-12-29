Volkswagen maintains huge market share lead in Europe

European car registrations rose 4.1% during the first eleven months of the year to more than 14M registrations, led by strong growth in Italy, Spain and France. U.K. registrations fell 5.0% for the 11-month period.

2017 Europe market share leaders: Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) 23.7%, PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF, OTCPK:PUGOY, OTC:PUGOF) 12.0%, Renault (OTC:RNSDF, OTCPK:RNLSY) 10.4%, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group (NYSE:FCAU) 6.9%, Ford (NYSE:F) 6.7%, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 6.5%, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) 6.3%, Toyota (NYSE:TM) 4.6%, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) 3.7%, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) 3.3%. GM also registered a 3% market share for the year even after offloading the Opel and Vauxhall businesses on August 1.