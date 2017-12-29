Steelmaker price hike likely on scrap inflation, Jefferies says

Conversations with recyclers indicate January U.S. scrap prices should rise by as much as $30/ton sequentially, with sentiment for steelmakers positive into the new year, Jefferies analysts say.

The firm says inflationary pressure from scrap likely will lead to higher domestic steel pricing, with export demand, a negative impact to inbound flows due to cold weather and improved domestic demand following the holiday lull seen as driving prices for scrap.

Jefferies' top picks for the steel sector include STLD, X, NUE, MT and CMC.

ETFs: SLX

Source: Bloomberg First Word