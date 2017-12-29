Insurers eye asset managers as life sales slow

In an era of slowing life insurance sales, U.S. asset managers can offer steady fee income, and - for foreign insurance players - a foothold in this country. Thus. when Carlyle Group looked to sell its stake in TCW this year, MetLife (NYSE:MET), Munich Re, and Nippon Life were among those interested (Nippon ultimately won).

According to Dealogic, global insurers were involved in more U.S. money management acquisitions in 2017 -16 deals for $1.04B - than any year in the last two decades.

Prudential (NYSE:PRU) - the country's largest life insurer by assets - is also among those on the lookout for an asset manager.

Source: Sarah Krouse and Justin Baer in the WSJ