Bank of America Merrill Lynch backs its bullish view on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) after factoring in the long-term outlook from the trucker.

The firm backs its Buy rating and lifts its price objective to $128 from $117. A "tight" market for truck capacity and tax reform are both seen as working in the company's favor.

Shares of JBHT fell slightly yesterday after investors focused on the fresh Q4 guidance.

