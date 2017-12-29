Trump slams Amazon while calling for higher Post Office pricing

President Trump mentions Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Twitter while calling for the U.S. Postal Service to raise shipment prices to cover costs.

Trump’s tweet: “Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!”

The Post Office reported FY17 results last month with revenue of $69.6B, down $1.8B on the year, and operating expenses of $72.2B. The drop was due to declines in First-Class and Marketing Mail, which were partially offset by growth in package volume.

Package volume grew by 589M pieces or 11.4% on the year compared to the 5B piece or 3.6% decline in mail volume. Shipping and Packages revenue rose 11.8% to $2.1B.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos also owns the Washington Post newspaper, which Trump has slammed numerous times on Twitter.