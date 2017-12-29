Stocks flat, commodities rise as big year draws to a close

Stocks show very little movement in closing out a week marked by nearly non-existent volatility, as the S&P 500 spent each of the past three sessions inside a seven-point range with today looking like more of the same; S&P and Dow flat, Nasdaq -0.1% .

In Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE ( +1% ) closed early, extending its YTD advance to 7.8%, while Germany's DAX ( -0.5% ) and France's CAC ( -0.1% ) trade in the red; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.1% to finish with a 19.1% YTD gain, and China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.3% to post a 2017 increase of 6.6%.

In the U.S., Goldman Sachs opens -0.8% after saying it expects Q4 earnings to drop by ~$5B, primarily due to repatriation provisions in the new U.S. tax law.

The consumer staples sector ( +0.4% ) is a clear leader in the early going while the remaining groups trade much closer to their flat lines.

U.S. crude oil +0.7% to $60.26/bbl, extending two-and-a-half year highs reached earlier in the week, gold futures +0.6% at $1,305/oz., and copper slipped after rising to a near four-year high earlier in the week.

U.S. Treasury prices have inched up off their recent levels, with the 10-year yield down by a basis point to 2.42%.