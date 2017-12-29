Grand Canyon lands perfect score from Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters issues a positive outlook on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE -1.4% ) after factoring in the latest reads from analysts and data elements.

On the Thomson Reuters scale of 1 (worst) to 10 (best), Grand Canyon earns a 10 compared to the personal goods/services group average of 5.0 and S&P 500 Index average of 6.7. The stock is in an "exclusive" group in earning the perfect 10 rating.

Grand Canyon TR ratings by component: Earnings 9, Fundamentals 10, Relative Valuation 6, Risk 8, Price Momentum 8, Insider Trading 5.