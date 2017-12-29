Trump administration rescinds fracking rules for government lands

The Trump administration is rescinding proposed rules for hydraulic fracturing and other drilling practices on government lands, drawing praise from industry groups and condemnation for environmentalists.

The rules developed under Pres. Obama would have required oil and gas drillers to disclose the chemicals used in fracturing, which the companies say would have duplicated state rules and added unnecessary and expensive burdens.

The Interior Department also proposes to eliminate some safety regulations for offshore oil and gas drilling that the Obama administration put in place after BP’s Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010.

One of the safety provisions planned for removal by Interior's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is a requirement for operators to get a third party to certify that safety devices work under extreme conditions.

