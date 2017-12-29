Negative view on Diversified Restaurant from Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters issues a negative outlook on Diversified Restaurant Holdings (SAUC -1.4% ) after factoring in the latest reads from analysts and data elements.

On the Thomson Reuters scale of 1 (worst) to 10 (best), Diversified Restaurant earns a 2 compared to the hotel/entertainment services group average of 5.4 and S&P 500 Index average of 6.7. The company is in the bottom 15% of all stocks scored.

Diversified Restaurant TR ratings by component: Earnings 3, Fundamentals 2, Relative Valuation 6, Risk 4, Price Momentum 1, Insider Trading 4.