Union Gaming positive on Boyd Gaming into 2018

Union Gaming sees Boyd Gaming (BYD -1.7% ) benefiting next year after acquiring four strategic assets out of the Penn-Pinnacle merger at "forced-sale" prices.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018 pending the close of the PENN-PNK marriage.

"Strategically, this opportunistic acquisition gives BYD an OpCo vehicle without disrupting its current portfolio," writes analyst John Decree on the development.

"We believe BYD could use the OpCo vehicle strategically going forward as a source of financing for additional acquisitions if they make economic sense," he adds.

Union has a Buy rating and $40 price target on Boyd.