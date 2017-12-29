Reading International made top pick of 2018; shares up 4%

Well-followed Seeking Alpha contributor Chris DeMuth names Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) as his top pick for next year.

Shares, he says, trade at about a 20% discount to a conservative estimate of fair value, and 50% or more to what strategic acquirers might be willing to pay.

Why such a gift? Holding the stock price back, says DeMuth, is the ownership structure, a small, illiquid float, sizable international assets, and one-time expenses masking true earnings power.