GNC Holdings rallies after Fitch update

Fitch Ratings upgrades its default rating on GNC Holdings (GNC +10.1% ) to CCC from RD (restricted default) on completion of the company's debt exchange. GNC's senior secured facility is lowered to B-/RR2 from B+/RR2.

Fitch on GNC: "While GNC's exchange modestly reduces the company's total debt burden, it also highlights GNC's challenges in addressing upcoming maturities after recent operating declines and the December 2017 withdrawal of its proposed credit facility refinancing. Fitch remains concerned about the company's ability to address upcoming maturities ($300 million revolver due September 2018 and $1.1 billion term loan maturity in March 2019). GNC's inability to successfully address its upcoming maturities in a timely fashion would be a rating concern."

