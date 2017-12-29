Glencore withholds U.S. assets from sale to China's HNA

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) says it is withholding the U.S. assets from its sale of a 51% stake in its oil products storage business to China's HNA Group because the assets must be approved by U.S. authorities amid greater scrutiny of the Chinese conglomerate.

Glencore says the $775M deal, which was announced in March, will no longer include three U.S.-based assets unless it receives “satisfactory” clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, reducing the total amount of the sale to $579M.