ANI Pharmaceuticals acquires four AstraZeneca NDAs

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) acquires the NDAs and U.S. marketing rights for AstraZeneca’s Atacand (hypertension), Atacand HCT, Arimidex (breast cancer), and Casodex (prostate cancer).

ANI paid $46.5M in cash, royalties, and sales-based milestones.

The products generated a combined $19M in sales during the TTM through October.

ANI also announces entering a new five-year senior secured credit facility for up to $125M.

The facility with Citizens Bank includes a $75M five-year term loan that closed today in support of the NDA purchase.