GE moving in the right direction but still not a buy, Tigress Financial says

Tigress Financial reiterates its Neutral rating on General Electric (GE +0.4% ) as the company undergoes a major transformation focusing on aviation, healthcare services and power generation.

The firm believes a bottom is in the stock and sees little downside from current levels, but it also thinks it will take some time for the company to start to generate positive business performance trends.

Tigress says it remains on the sidelines until business performance starts to improve or new catalysts emerge that will drive future shareholder value creation.