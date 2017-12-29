Rosneft plans to bid for Alrosa's gas assets

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) says it has asked Russia’s anti-monopoly service for permission to bid for gas fields put up for sale by diamond miner Alrosa, a day after saying it did not expect to participate in the auction.

Alrosa, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds, plans to sell its gas assets in Russia’s Yamalo-Nenets region in an auction on Feb. 19 with a starting price of 30B rubles ($519M).

Separately, Russian holding company Sistema has settled its lawsuit with Rosneft over regional producer Bashneft, saying all sides involved in the dispute had agreed to drop their claims after it agreed to pay Bashneft 100B rubles by March 2018.