Apple roundup: iPhone tops 2017 tech sales, more battery woes

GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will sell 223M iPhones in 2017, up from 211M units last year, to top the list of best-selling tech products.

Ives composed the list for USA Today and put Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones at 33M units for second place, Amazon Echo Dot speakers in third with 24M, and Apple Watch in fourth with 20M. Nintendo finished out the top five with 15M Nintendo Switch units.

AppleInsider has an opinion piece rebuttal to Ives’ list.

More battery woes: Internet repair guide iFixit cuts its iPhone battery replacement kits down to $29 or less from the usual $39 to $49 range. The price drop is in response to Apple’s $29 battery offer for iPhone 6 or later from January to December.

Samsung and LG join HTC and Motorola in saying the companies don’t slow the performance of phones with older batteries.

Previously: Apple's apology letter to consumers includes $29 batteries (Dec. 28)