Adtran -14% after warning on Q4 earnings

Adtran (ADTN -14.3% ) plunges to a 52-week low after issuing below consensus guidance for Q4, revising its revenue estimate to $125M from $155M-$165M earlier and seeing EPS of ~$0.01; analysts had expected EPS of ~$0.14 and revenue of $161.2M.

ADTN also expects Q1 to come in at roughly the same as Q4, below analyst consensus of $167.5M.

CEO Tom Stanton says Q4 results have been hurt by a merger-related review, which ADTN expects to be completed in 60-90 days, and slowdown in the spending at a domestic Tier 1 customer.

MKM Partners analyst Michael Genovese believes the customer is CenturyLink (CTL -2% ), which accounted for 24% of ADTN's total sales in 2016.

The analyst thinks the weakness should prove temporary, adding that ADTN's performance likely will accelerate into 2019 as the company stands to benefit from 5G spending; MKM trims its ADTN target price to $25 from $27 but keeps its Buy rating.